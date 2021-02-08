Chiefs’ Players of the Game for Super Bowl LV vs. Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. The Chiefs had a great season and accomplished a lot of their goals, but unfortunately, the “Run It Back” tour fell just short of reaching the finish line. It stings but the future is nothing but bright.

Here are the players of the game for Super Bowl LV.

Offensive Player of the Game: TE Travis Kelce

Coley Cleary - USA TODAY SMG

Kelce put in his standard stat line catching 10 passes for 133 yards in the loss. While the offense struggled mightily against the Tampa defense, Kelce was able to be the spark for a stagnant offense. He made sure that they went down swinging to the bitter end.

Defensive Player of the Game: DE Frank Clark

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Playoff Frank showed up again but his performance was not near enough. Clark got four tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack. The running game of the Buccaneers took its toll toward the end of the game but Clark was able to put in a solid game.

Special Teams Player of the Game: K Harrison Butker

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Even though the unthinkable happened and the Chiefs' offense did not cross the goal line, Harrison Butker hit all three field-goal attempts to give Kansas City their nine points in Super Bowl LV. The game did not end the way anybody within Chiefs Kingdom wanted, but Butker seemed to shake any ghosts in the biggest game of the year.