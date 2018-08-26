Chiefs player says NFL is making it 'physically impossible' to tackle

Kansas City Chiefs lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon is the latest player to question the NFL’s new tackling rules. After Kpassagnon was flagged for a questionable roughing the passer penalty, he suggested the league wants players to do things that are “physically impossible,” according to Pro Football Weekly.

What did Tanoh Kpassagnon say about NFL’s new tackling rules?

During the Chiefs’ 27-20 loss to the Chicago Bears, Kpassagnon picked up a roughing the passer penalty after sacking Chase Daniel. Kpassagnon believed the hit was clean, and that he was flagged because he landed on the quarterback.

He then added:

“I guess they kind of want me to do something that a lot of people think is physically impossible,” he said, laughing.

What play led to Tanoh Kpassagnon getting a roughing the passer penalty?

With a little under three minutes left in the second quarter, Kpassagnon sacked Daniel on first down. Kpassagnon beat his man off the edge, and rushed toward Daniel. As he got to Daniel, Kpassagnon left his feet and drilled Daniel in the chest.

Kpassagnon may have been flagged for leaving his feet on the play. He didn’t appear he lead with his head, and did not make helmet-to-helmet contact with Daniel. The play looked aggressive, but it may not have been illegal. Kpassagnon was flagged for roughing the passer and the Bears got a new set of downs.

Other Chiefs players agreed that Tanoh Kpassagnon’s hit shouldn’t have been flagged

While Kpassagnon laughed after the game, at least one of his teammates was upset about the play. Justin Houston said he understood the league’s intent with the new rule, but stressed that football is a “contact sport.”

LB Justin Houston had some strong words after the roughing the passer penalty on Tanoh Kpassagnon “I understand they want to keep us safe but this is a contact sport. You try to take out the contact in it. We know what we signed up for. It’s not like no one’s making us do this” pic.twitter.com/kUW73kWaKr — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 25, 2018

Story Continues





Other NFL players have questioned the league’s new tackling rules

Kpassagnon is the latest player to question the NFL’s new tackling rule. Richard Sherman, Eric Weddle and Shaq Thompson, among many others, have called out the league during the preseason.

Will the NFL alter the new tackling rule before the regular season?

The NFL has met with league officials to discuss the rule, but it doesn’t appear the league intends to roll out a significant change any time soon.

Tanoh Kpassagnon questioned the NFL’s new tackling rules Saturday. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire)

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

