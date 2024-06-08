This Chiefs player is back with starters after missing last season: ‘I feel stronger’

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nazeeh Johnson broke on a curl route this week, knocking down a pass in Wednesday’s practice before defensive teammates swarmed around him to celebrate.

A more rewarding moment came later, though. The highlight replayed in the Chiefs’ team meeting room during a film session.

And defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo delivered a two-word message after seeing it again.

“Welcome back,” he said to the Chiefs’ third-year cornerback.

Johnson smiled Thursday when describing the sequence to reporters in an interview at the Chiefs Charity Softball Game.

“That was the best feeling,” Johnson said. “That’s the best thing he’s said to me so far.”

Johnson, a seventh-round pick from 2022 out of Marshall, is finally reaping full benefits from his work in the last 11 months.

Last year, at a training camp practice in late July, Johnson tore his ACL while cutting at Missouri Western’s indoor facility.

The timing couldn’t have been worse. Johnson had been one of the early stories of camp, elevating himself at the time to the team’s third cornerback spot behind L’Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie.

“I was on an ascent so fast, and then God had to humble me a little bit. Which we all need that a little bit,” Johnson said Thursday. “And I’m glad it did, because that showed me how much I really do miss football and how much I really love the game of football.”

He’s had to show it repeatedly in the past calendar year.

Johnson has worked diligently with a trainer following his August surgery. Not only has he worked to regain his cutting ability, but he’s also added muscle in his legs, putting himself in a position where “I feel way better than I did last year.”

“I’m not gonna lie: I feel faster. I feel stronger. My hamstrings are a lot more bulletproof,” Johnson said. “Everything around my ACL is coming together. So now, just picking up where I left off.”

The dedication has been there. Johnson said he’d been in the team facility five days a week for treatment for the last four months, many times leaving the building after some of the team’s coaches.

From there, the team has ramped him up to get to this point. Johnson only participated in individual drills during the first week of Organized Team Activities before getting some team-period work last week with the third string.

Safeties Nazeeh Johnson (No. 13) and Bryan Cook (6) participated on the first day of the Kansas City Chiefs rookie minicamp at the training facility on May 7, 2022.

This week? Johnson has been running with the 1s and 2s, including when he broke up a separate pass in an 11-on-11 drill in Friday’s practice.

“I’m just planting without even thinking about it now,” Johnson said of his knee. “So it’s actually really cool.”

Teammates have noticed Johnson back out there, too. Linebacker Drue Tranquill described Wednesday’s pass breakup as “a fantastic play.”

Spagnuolo, meanwhile, said he was cautiously optimistic about Johnson’s progress.

“I thought he was doing a good job when he got hurt (last year), but we’ll see. ACLs take a while,” Spagnuolo said. “You guys remember (former safety) Juan Thornhill. It took Juan a little while to come back, but we’ll keep our fingers crossed and hope he comes back quicker.”

Chiefs safety Justin Reid said Johnson has been “shaking back” since his injury.

“He’s healing remarkably and really moving around well,” Reid said. “So he’ll continue to build his confidence back up, and he’ll be another good player and another weapon for us.”

Johnson should have plenty of competition ahead while battling for cornerback reps. Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson — two other 2022 draft picks — both appear in line for more prominent roles this season; Watson has sat out most of OTA drills with what coach Andy Reid said was a “muscle” issue.

A primary goal, Johnson said, is to get himself to where he was a season ago.

“But ultimately, just help the team in any aspect,” Johnson said. “If it’s special teams, being the third corner, whatever they need me to do, I’m willing to do for the team, because it’s bigger than me.”

Johnson also has enjoyed returning to things he might’ve taken for granted earlier. He played in Thursday’s softball event — without a knee brace — and even had a running catch in the outfield.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson celebrates catching a fly ball during the Kansas City Charity Softball Game on June 6, 2024, at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

He also went out with a small prop protecting his left hand. Turns out, on that pass breakup Wednesday, he hit the ground with such force that he hyperextended two of his fingers.

Johnson, who clarified he was “good” after the minor injury, grinned when looking down at the apparatus on Thursday.

“This is what you have when you play football,” Johnson said. ”I’m back — this reminds me I’m back to playing football again.”