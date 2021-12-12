Chiefs play ‘Wheels on the Bus’ on PA as they laugh Raiders out of Arrowhead Stadium

The PA team for the Kansas City Chiefs were extra petty after their blowout win against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14.

You might recall that after the Raiders’ win over the Chiefs in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season, they took a “victory lap” around Arrowhead Stadium in their team bus. Well, Kansas City apparently didn’t forget about that moment. After the dominant 48-9 win over their AFC West rival, the Chiefs played the iconic nursery rhyme, “Wheels on the Bus” on the PA system as the Raiders left the field in utter defeat.

Chiefs fan PB Wilson captured the moment and shared a video of fans singing along in Arrowhead. Check it out:

Arrowhead playing Wheels on the Bus after the raiders held a pregame huddle on the logo midfield. Remember the “victory lap” the raiders took the last time they won in arrowhead? pic.twitter.com/zLpf9U7JxB — PB Wilson (@PBWilsonMusic) December 12, 2021

Let’s just say the Raiders were spinning their wheels on Sunday from start to finish, especially on the offensive side of the ball. It all began when they broke their huddle on the Chiefs’ Arrowhead logo ahead of the start of the game. It all ended with Kansas City serving Las Vegas an embarrassing loss for the second time this season, all but ending their hopes at a postseason berth.

