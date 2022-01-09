Chiefs will play Steelers in wild-card round unless something very strange happens

Whew, what an opening group of games in the NFL on Sunday.

First, the Jacksonville Jaguars threw the AFC playoff race into chaos. Needing just a win or tie against the Jaguars to clinch a playoff berth, the Colts instead were blown out in Jacksonville.

Both the Ravens and Steelers needed the Colts to lose to stay alive in the postseason race. Pittsburgh played in Baltimore and — wouldn’t you know it — the game went into overtime.

The Steelers won 16-13 and are almost certain to be the No. 7 seed and face the Chiefs.

Almost.

If it’s not Pittsburgh, it’ll be the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs were locked into the No. 2 seed when the Tennessee Titans beat the Houston Texans and finished with the AFC’s best record. That was based on the Titans win over the Chiefs in October.

Here is what it would take for Pittsburgh or Las Vegas to set up a meeting with the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the wild-card round.

Pittsburgh Steelers

It’s all but certain Pittsburgh, 9-7-1, will be back at Arrowhead Stadium, three weeks after the Steelers were blown out 36-10 by the Chiefs. There is only one scenario that could eliminate Pittsburgh.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders would be the No. 7 seed if their “Sunday Night Football” game against the Los Angeles Chargers ends in a tie.