Chiefs to play Raiders on Christmas Day

The Kansas City Chiefs are playing on Christmas Day once again.

On Monday, December 25, the Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at Noon CT. The game will be simulcast on CBS and Nickelodeon.

This is the team’s Week 16 game, which means they’ll play their Week 17 New Year’s Eve game against the Cincinnati Bengals on short rest.

Reminder, the full NFL schedule reveal is coming tonight at 7:00 p.m. CT.

We’re tracking leaks, rumors and reports here.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire