Chiefs to play Dolphins in Germany in Week 9

After months of speculation, we finally know who the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing in Germany.

And no — it isn’t the Chicago Bears.

The Miami Dolphins are joining the Chiefs in Frankfurty, Germany on Thursday, November 5 to face the Chiefs in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season. Check it out:

Hey @MiamiDolphins, see you in Deutschland 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/CpzXQyK22t — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 10, 2023

“We are thrilled to be headed to Frankfurt this fall to play the Dolphins,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said, via press release. “The Chiefs have a long history of helping to grow the game of football around the world, and we have been eagerly anticipating our chance to play in Germany. Ever since the Chiefs were awarded International Home Marketing Rights for Germany, we have engaged with fans and partners throughout the DACH region, and we can feel the enthusiasm for NFL football. We look forward to bringing Chiefs Kingdom to Germany and to sharing the game with our fans in Europe.”

This is, admittedly, a strange choice for Kansas City. It comes after the news that the team protected their home game against Chicago from going overseas.

It puts a damper on one of the most intriguing storylines of the offseason — Tyreek Hill’s return to Arrowhead Stadium following his trade. Instead, he’ll get to face his former team overseas.

If you’re interested in tickets for international games, here’s the scoop on that:

To purchase general admission tickets to the 2023 NFL Germany Game between the Chiefs and Dolphins, fans must register for tickets at www.nfl.com/internationalgames. Registering for tickets is the only way fans can access general admission tickets for the 2023 NFL International Games. Registering for tickets will give fans access to the sale only, it does not guarantee tickets, which are subject to availability. Additional details, including on-sale dates for tickets will be released at a later date.

