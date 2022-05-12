Chiefs to play Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football in Week 4

We now know when the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have their first rematch of Super Bowl LV.

The NFL announced on Thursday morning that potentially the final matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will be coming to prime time, with a Week 4 contest on “Sunday Night Football.” It’s set to take place on Sunday, Oct. 2 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

This will mark the fifth time the two star quarterbacks have faced off with a 2-2 record between them so far. Mahomes and the Chiefs have a 2-0 record during the regular season while Brady has a 2-0 record during the postseason, spanning the 2018 AFC title game with the Patriots and Super Bowl LV with the Bucs.

Mahomes vs. Brady Part VI: Coming Week 4 on @SNFonNBC #ChiefsKingdom | #GoBucs 📺: 2022 NFL Schedule Release — TONIGHT at 8pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/6ZWdBL7wpv — NFL (@NFL) May 12, 2022

Both teams have changed considerably since Super Bowl LV, both from a personnel perspective with the Chiefs revamping their offensive line and bringing in some new blood on the defensive side of the ball. On the coaching side of things, Bruce Arians retired as head coach of the Bucs, leaving defensive coordinator Todd Bowles to take over in his stead.

This is the second game officially announced for the Chiefs thus far, both in prime time too. This follows the announcement of the Week 2 matchup against Los Angeles Chargers on “Thursday Night Football.”

