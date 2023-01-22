Chiefs to play in AFC Championship Game for fifth consecutive season

The Kansas City Chiefs earned another trip to the AFC Championship Game with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round. They overcame an unthinkable scenario, with Patrick Mahomes injuring his ankle at the end of the first quarter. Everyone stepped up and played a part in the victory to give this team another chance to hoist the Lamar Hunt Trophy.

This marks the fifth consecutive AFC title game appearance for Kansas City. Should the Bengals defeat the Bills on Sunday, it’ll be the fifth-straight time they’ve hosted the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Should the Buffalo emerge victorious, the Chiefs will face the Bills at the Atlanta Falcons’ home turf of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

K.C. is now the third team to make five consecutive AFC title games in NFL history joining the New England Patriots (eight consecutive from 2011-18) and the Oakland Raiders (five consecutive from 1973-1977). Patrick Mahomes becomes the first quarterback under the age of thirty to go to five AFC title games.

We’re witnessing the single-greatest run of Chiefs football in franchise history. Don’t take it for granted, Chiefs Kingdom.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire