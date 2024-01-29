Chiefs will play 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium

The Kansas City Chiefs, champions of the AFC, will officially take on the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and we now know the game schedule details.

The NFL announced that the Chiefs will face the 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 5:30 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. This year, an alternative broadcast of the big game on Nickelodeon will be for kids.

On Sunday night, San Francisco mounted a large comeback at home in the NFC Championship game to get the best of the Detroit Lions 34-31. They were led by quarterback Brock Purdy’s 267-yard passing, a touchdown, and running back Christian McCaffrey’s two touchdowns and 90 yards rushing to punch their ticket to Las Vegas. Kansas City is making its sixth appearance in the big game, while San Francisco will go for the eighth time.

In their most recent meeting during the 2022 season, The Chiefs overpowered George Kittle and the 49ers in Week 7, winning on the road 44-23. Mahomes finished that game with 423 passing yards, one interception, and three touchdowns, while rookie Isiah Pacheco made his first NFL career start. Chris Jones collected two sacks on then 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The Chiefs also defeated San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV 31-20, securing the first title for the franchise in 50 years, with Mahomes taking home MVP honors.

This year’s entertainment will include artists Reba McEntire, Post Malone, and Andra Day, who were announced as the pregame performers. McEntire will sing the national anthem, Post Malone will sing “America the Beautiful.” and Andra Day will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Eight-time Grammy Award winner Usher will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.

