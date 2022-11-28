Chiefs plan to sign Melvin Gordon

Veteran running back Melvin Gordon is heading to Kansas City.

Gordon is expected to sign with the Chiefs’ practice squad, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Broncos cut Gordon last week after deciding that his production wasn’t worth his frequent fumbling. He had 90 carries for 318 yards and 25 catches for 223 yards for the Broncos in 10 games before he was released. He also had five fumbles.

A first-round pick of the Chargers in 2015, Gordon is a two-time Pro Bowler who has played his entire eight-year career in the AFC West. He’ll now head to his third AFC West team.

