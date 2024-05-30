How the Chiefs plan to replace CB L’Jarius Sneed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have a big hole to fill in replacing number 1 cornerback L’Jarius Sneed who was traded to the Tennessee Titans in the offseason.

The 6’1 physical, hard-pressing corner was a key piece to the Chiefs’ back-to-back Super Bowl-winning seasons reaching the peak of his powers last season. In 2023, Sneed allowed 478 yards and no touchdowns in his coverage according to Pro Football Reference while collecting two interceptions.

Sneed’s ability to cover number 1 receivers also led to the Chiefs being able to use third-year cornerback Trent McDuffie all over the secondary at slot and outside cornerback along with second-year safety Chamarri Conner currently covering the slot as well.

The Chiefs now turn the page to their next batch of cornerbacks: McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams, Nazeeh Johnson, Nic Jones, and rookie Kamal Hadden.

Defensive backs coach Dave Merritt likened it to replacing Michael Jordan.

“I’m not comparing him to Michael Jordan,” he said. “But that type of skill set that LJ Sneed had was his skill set. The physicality, the ability to be able to lock down a wide receiver, that’s hard to replace. But at the same time, you have other young men who have skill sets that they’re going to be able to step up and be able to showcase.

“Hopefully, these young men can go out and just learn something from what LJ had in his game and just add a little bit of that into their game, but it’s hard to replace a player like that.”

2022 first-round pick McDuffie was another key piece for the defense as he collected first-team All-Pro honors.

Merritt repeated his sentiment when asked if McDuffie would start shadowing receivers as Sneed did.

“He doesn’t need to do anything. He doesn’t need to try to become an LJ Sneed. And so I think Trent is going to do well with his role and what he’s been doing.”

Fourth-round rookie safety Jaden Hicks has impressive size (6’2, 215) and movement skills and has shown that he’s beginning to understand the playbook.

“I tell him all the time, I say ‘You are the prototype safety.’ He has the body, the size, the mental, to be able to be a really good football player in this league,” Merritt said.

Hicks also received some one on one training during practice from defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo during rookie minicamp.

“He’d tell you that it’s like whoa,” Spagnuolo said about Hicks learning the playbook. “He’s playing both safety positions. We put him down at dime [safety]. We’ve got them all over the place, but it’s a compliment to him. And I think he’s got some skills where he can play a lot of different [positions]. We’ll find out where that is, but he’s got a lot of catching up to do.”

Sixth-round rookie Hadden also has impressed with his 6’1 length, physical nature, and a yearning to learn the little details of the position that reminds Merritt of former Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland.

“Kamal is another long athletic corner, very physical guy,” Merritt said.

“The first thing that stuck out: he’s not afraid to be loud,” Spagnuolo said about Hadden. “I like those guys. They come right in and they got a voice to him. Now he doesn’t know everything yet. It’s a little bit different, he made a couple of mistakes today. But I think he’s got some self-confidence about him which you need at that position. We’ll see where he is in terms of talent, is it good enough to play at this level. We’ll find that out in training camp.”

But Merritt tags the rookies with the title of Dory from the Pixar movie Finding Nemo as they learn the Chiefs’ complicated NFL playbook for the first time.

“Having these two guys, they’re just like Dory, they’re just swimming right now. Just keep swimming,” Merritt sang as it was met with laughter from the room. “It is overloading them mentally. But happy to have these guys in the room and just so thrilled that you have fresh blood in there and you’re trying to teach and you’re trying to mold another young mind to become what they want to become. So it’s been great.”

A dark horse candidate who could come in and take a roster spot is former Dallas Cowboys 2021 second-round pick Kelvin Joseph. Another long, physical corner at 6’0, Joseph has made some plays in OTAs and had some trash talk to back it up. Joseph has yet to find a spot on a team early in his career after the Cowboys traded him to the Miami Dolphins last preseason.

The Dolphins released him in November and he was signed to the Seattle Seahawks practice squad through the rest of the season and became a free agent after the season where the Chiefs signed him to a future/reserve contract in January.

Both coaches also see him as a rookie as he learns the playbook for the first time but at just 24 years old, he can contribute to a defense that looks to avoid regression with a lot of starters returning for a chance at a third straight Super Bowl.

“Kelvin is another young man who has a lot of quick-twitch,” Merrit said. “He’s learning the defense, but he’s just like a rookie, he’s swimming just like the other guys because there is a lot thrown at him. This system here – as I’ve said in the past – if you can learn this system you’ll be able to go play in probably 95% of the other systems in the NFL, it’s just so much because we open up our entire playbook to these young men. Hopefully he’s going to be able to step up, step in and be able to accomplish the things we want him to accomplish when it comes to everything.”

“Early on, I couldn’t get a real good feel,” Spagnuolo said about Joseph. “He’s kind of quiet and all that, but he’s made some plays. I think if you were to ask our players, they are getting a little bit more confidence in him.

“He’s been playing with the first group in a couple of reps there. He’s made some plays for us. I mean, he had an interception a couple of days ago in the redzone. Long way to go, but there’s hope there. He’s working well with the guys.”

