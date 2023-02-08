Chiefs plan for all players to practice on Wednesday

There is some good news for Kansas City’s banged-up receiving corps.

Head coach Andy Reid said on Wednesday that all of the players on the Chiefs roster will practice in some capacity on Wednesday.

That’s the same as Tuesday, as receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney were both on the practice field, according to Reid. Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed also has cleared the concussion protocol and is on track to play Sunday.

While there’s never been any question of quarterback Patrick Mahomes playing, Reid said the quarterback’s ankle has continued improving.

“He’s been doing really well with his ankle,” Reid said, via Matt McMullan of the team’s website. “We had a fast practice a couple days ago, and he moved well. He can really do just about everything that we’ve asked him to do.”

The Chiefs will issue their first injury report of the week later on Wednesday. Last week, Smith-Schuster, Toney, Sneed, and linebacker Willie Gay (shoulder) would have been listed as questionable after not participating all week.

