Chiefs plan to play Mecole Hardman today

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has only been back in Kansas City a few days, but he should be good to go this afternoon against the Chargers.

The Chiefs are planning to play Hardman today against the Chargers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Also expected to play is defensive lineman Charles Omenihu, who is coming off a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Hardman played for the Chiefs from 2019 to 2022, so he knows the offense well. Although he played hardly at all for the Jets this season, he was a solid contributor in Kansas City and should be able to help the offense again after arriving in a trade with the Jets this week. Hardman can also return punts and kickoffs and could be pressed into duty there as well.

The Chiefs' defensive coaches said this week that Omenihu has looked good in practice this week and was eager to play a big role in the defensive line rotation.