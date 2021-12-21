It looks like there could be a COVID-19 crisis in Kansas City.

According to a report from ESPN, the Chiefs are placing receiver Tyreek Hill, cornerback Rashad Fenton, and tight end Blake Bell on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

That adds three more key players for a team that on Monday placed tight end Travis Kelce, kicker Harrison Butker, and cornerback Charvarius Ward on the same list.

There are likely more positive tests to come, as Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com reports Kansas City could have 10 or more players on the COVID-19 list by the end of the day.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones, linebacker Willie Gay, and wide receiver Josh Gordon were already on the COVID reserve from last week.

Hill and Kelce are and have been quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ top weapons since he became the Chiefs’ starter in 2018. Both have reached 1,000 yards receiving this season. Receiver Mecole Hardman is third in receptions (47) and yards (506). Receiver Byron Pringle is fourth in yards (402) and running back Darrell Williams is fourth in receptions (38).

The Chiefs host the Steelers on Sunday for their final home game of the regular season.

Chiefs placing Tyreek Hill, Rashad Fenton, Blake Bell on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk