Chiefs placed Chris Jones on Reserve/Did Not Report list

The Kansas City Chiefs placed Chris Jones on the Reserve/Did Not Report list on Tuesday when the star defensive tackle failed to show up to team facilities at the NFL’s mandatory deadline.

With this designation, Jones’ $19.5 million base salary will not count towards the Chiefs’ salary cap to start the 2023 season, but when his prolonged holdout ends, the team will be liable for a prorated amount of the remaining value.

By the virtue of landing on the reserve/did not report list, the Chiefs now can withhold additional game checks from Chris Jones after he turns, if they use a roster exemption on him. Which could cost him another $2.2 million. He’s approaching $2 million in fines. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 29, 2023

Jones has already accrued nearly $2 million in fines by voluntarily sitting out of training camp and the preseason.

This move seems to signal that Jones’ holdout won’t end any time soon, and as negotiations are set to spill over into Kansas City’s 2023 campaign, the Chiefs are set to start their grueling 17-game schedule lacking one of their cornerstone players.

The NFL season will kick off next Thursday when Kansas City faces the Detroit Lions in a highly anticipated matchup that will almost certainly be played without Jones on the field.

