Chiefs place Xavier Williams on IR, cut Ryan Hunter

The Chiefs followed up reports on Wednesday by officially announcing on Thursday that they’ve signed defensive tackle Terrell McClain and offensive lineman Stefan Wisniewski to the active roster.

They needed to make a pair of moves to create roster space for the two new arrivals. Those moves were included in the same assignment.

Defensive tackle Xavier Williams is headed to injured reserve with an ankle injury. He had eight tackles and a forced fumble during the first five games of the season. He appeared in every game for the team during the 2018 season as well.

The Chiefs also waived guard Ryan Hunter. Hunter played a handful of offensive snaps against the Colts last Sunday night, but his previous appearances were limited to special teams work.