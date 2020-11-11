Chiefs place WR Mecole Hardman on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Chiefs are on the bye week, but they are still subject to strict COVID-19 testing, screening and contact tracing. According to the NFL’s official transaction report, the Chiefs placed WR Mecole Hardman on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’s not yet clear at this time why Hardman has been placed on the list, but it’s important to remember that this doesn’t necessarily mean that he has tested positive for the virus. Players can be placed on the list if they’re deemed to be in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.