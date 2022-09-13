Chiefs place Trent McDuffie on IR, announce several roster moves on Tuesday

We have activated Practice Squad players LB Jack Cochrane & LB Elijah Lee. We have signed K Matt Ammendola, CB Dicaprio Bootle, & WR Corey Coleman to the Practice Squad. We have placed CB Trent McDuffie on Reserve/Injured. We released S James Wiggins from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/R8lZgvB02e — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 13, 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs made a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday ahead of the team’s Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

First, we’ll start with the bad news.

Trent McDuffie injured his hamstring in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals and was placed on injured reserve. Andy Reid blamed the turf in Arizona in part for McDuffie’s injury during Tuesday’s media availability. Now, McDuffie will miss a minimum of four games before he can be activated and return from injured reserve. He had 21 coverage snaps in Week 1 and didn’t allow a single pass into his coverage.

In corresponding moves on the 53-man roster, the Chiefs signed LB Elijah Lee and LB Jack Cochrane to the 53-man roster. The team had a free spot already and McDuffie’s placement on IR opened another spot. Lee was expected to come up and fill the open spot, now another linebacker in Cochrane joins him.

The Chiefs also announced four practice squad moves. They’ve brought back WR Corey Coleman and CB Dicaprio Bootle, who were on the offseason roster and released in 53-man cuts. They also released S James Wiggins to make room for former Jets K Matt Ammendola, who could fill in for an injured Harrison Butker this season.

