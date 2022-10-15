The Chiefs placed defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton on season-ending injured reserve Saturday. Wharton tore an ACL in Week 5 against the Raiders.

Cornerback Dicaprio Bootle will take Wharton’s spot on the 53-player roster.

Bootle was elevated from the practice squad twice this season and has one tackle on special teams.

The Chiefs did not elevate kicker Matthew Wright from the practice squad with Harrison Butker set to return to the lineup. Safety Justin Reid will go into the game as the backup kicker to Butker.

Safety Zayne Anderson and linebacker Cole Christiansen were the two players the team elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Bills. Neither has not played in a game yet this season.

Chiefs place Tershawn Wharton on injured reserve, sign Dicaprio Bootle to active roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk