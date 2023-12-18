Chiefs place Skyy Moore on injured reserve

Chiefs receiver Skyy Moore will miss at least the rest of the regular season.

Kansas City placed Moore on injured reserve on Monday.

Head coach Andy Reid said after Sunday's win over New England that Moore had to exit the contest with some swelling in his knee. Moore played 16 offensive snaps before the injury.

In 14 games this season, Moore caught 21 passes for 244 yards with a touchdown. He rushed three times for 23 yards.

Moore would be eligible to return during the postseason if Kansas City advances far enough. but Moore’s role had been reduced over the last few games. He had just three targets in the last three weeks, including Sunday, making one 5-yard catch against Green Bay back on Dec. 3.