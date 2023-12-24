Chiefs place RB Jerick McKinnon on injured reserve

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs placed veteran running back Jerick McKinnon on their injured reserve list. The news came down on Christmas Eve, less than 24 hours before their Week 16 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the breaking news on social media as the Chiefs will be without the battle-tested veteran for the rest of the regular season. McKinnon’s placement on the injured reserve list will keep him out for at least four weeks as he recovers from a groin injury that has already held him out of two games this season. He left last week’s victory over the New England Patriots early due to the nagging injury as the team has taken steps to give him more time to recover.

McKinnon will end his regular season with 21 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown, with most of his production in the passing game consisting of 25 receptions for 192 yards and four touchdowns. He notably had 52 receptions, 512 yards, and nine touchdowns last season, creating a unique red-zone chemistry with Patrick Mahomes on the way to a Super Bowl title.

The early expectation is that Clyde Edwards-Helaire will become the regular third down running back in McKinnon’s absence, while rookie Deneric Prince could see some time on the field as position depth. The former LSU standout and starter for the Chiefs finished last week’s victory in New England with 37 yards rushing, four receptions for 64 yards, and a highlight reel red zone touchdown grab.

