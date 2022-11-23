Chiefs place RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve, activate OT Lucas Niang

The Kansas City Chiefs have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 12 tilt with the Los Angeles Rams.

Following his high ankle sprain against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, the Chiefs have placed RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve. Per NFL rules, he’ll miss the next four games at a minimum before he can be designated to return from injured reserve. He’ll miss the Week 11 game against the Rams along with road matchups against the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans. He’ll first be eligible to return in Week 16 against the Seattle Seahawks.

With Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve, Isiah Pacheco could see an increased number of touches and repetitions with each passing week. Andy Reid also suggested that Ronald Jones could be made active for the first time this season in Week 12 against the Rams.

In a corresponding roster move, the Chiefs have activated OT Lucas Niang from the Reserve/PUP list. This was an expected move from the team with Niang’s 21-day practice window expiring on Wednesday. Andy Reid spoke about Niang’s return on Monday, explaining that he wouldn’t immediately return to a starting role on the offensive line.

