Chiefs place Nick Keizer on retired list, sign Bryan Witzmann

Tight end Nick Keizer‘s bid to make the Chiefs came to an end on Sunday.

Keizer was placed on the reserve/retired list by the team. They filled his roster spot by signing guard Bryan Witzmann to the 90-man roster.

Keizer made the Chiefs last year after spending the 2019 season on Kansas City’s practice squad. He played 302 offensive snaps and more than half of the team’s special teams snaps while recording six catches for 63 yards and four tackles.

Noah Gray, Blake Bell, Evan Baylis, and Joe Fortson remain on hand as options behind Travis Kelce.

Witzmann has had two previous stints with the Chiefs. He played 27 games for them in 2016 and 2017 before returning for one game last season. He’s also appeared in games for the Bears and Panthers.

