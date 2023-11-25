Chiefs place Mecole Hardman on IR with sprained thumb

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said during his Friday press conference that there was a chance Mecole Hardman's sprained thumb could keep him out for more than just this week.

It turns out Hardman will miss at least the next four games.

Kansas City has placed Hardman on injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday.

Hardman didn't practice all week and had already been ruled out.

Since returning to the Chiefs via trade last month, Hardman has caught eight passes for 41 yards.

Running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) and receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle/hip) have also been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Chiefs have elevated running back La'Mical Perine and receiver Montrell Washington from the practice squad for Week 12.