Chiefs place long snapper James Winchester on COVID-19 list

The Chiefs made a curious roster move on Monday, signing a long snapper when they already had one on the roster.

Now there’s an explanation.

Kansas City has placed long snapper James Winchester on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to multiple reports.

Winchester has been with the Chiefs since 2015, playing each game for the club over that span.

While Winchester is out, Drew Scott will handle the long-snapping duties for Kansas City. The team signed him on Monday.

