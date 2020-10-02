Chiefs place L’Jarius Sneed on injured reserve, promote Darius Harris

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without cornerback L’Jarius Sneed for at least the next three weeks as he recovers from a fractured collarbone.

The Chiefs placed Sneed on injured reserve, which requires at least a three-week stay before he can return to the active roster. Sneed suffered the injury in Monday night’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Kansas City won’t get Bashaud Breeland back from suspension until next week. However, Charvarius Ward continues to fully participate in practice despite a fractured hand he sustained in the team’s season opening win over the Houston Texans. Ward played against the Ravens on Monday despite the injury.

The Chiefs promoted linebacker Darius Harris from their practice squad to fill the roster spot vacated by Sneed’s move to IR.

Harris appeared in four regular season games for the Chiefs at the end of last season.

