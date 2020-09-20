The Chiefs placed defensive tackle Khalen Saunders on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

Saunders dislocated his elbow in the Chiefs’ season-opening victory over the Texans on Sept. 10. He is expected to miss about a month, but Saunders becomes eligible to return to the roster after missing three games.

The Chiefs activated defensive tackle Braxton Hoyett to the 53-player roster from their practice squad.

The Chiefs protected Hoyett on Tuesday, preventing other teams in the league from signing him.

Hoyett, 24, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Titans in 2019. He spent time on the Chiefs’ practice squad last season.

Chiefs place Khalen Saunders on IR, call up Braxton Hoyett originally appeared on Pro Football Talk