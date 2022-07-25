Chiefs place Justyn Ross on injured reserve

Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross‘ rookie season has come to an end before it ever really began.

Kansas City has placed Ross on injured reserve, the team announced on Monday.

Ross had recently undergone foot surgery. Head coach Andy Reid had said that it would take some time for the young receiver’s foot to heal. But because Ross was placed on IR before the start of the regular season, he’s ineligible to return for the rest of 2022.

Signing with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson, Ross had made some noise during the offseason program. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said that he could only imagine how good Ross was going to be.

He may still get that opportunity with Kansas City, but it won’t be in 2022.

The Chiefs also announced that they’ve signed offensive tackle David Steinmetz and offensive tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk.

