Chiefs place Joe Fortson on COVID-19 reserve list

The Chiefs placed tight end Joe Fortson on the COVID-19 reserve list Friday.

Fortson underwent surgery Oct. 20 after tearing his Achilles in a game against Washington. He is out for the season.

Fortson spent three seasons on the Chiefs’ practice squad before earning a spot on the active roster. He had five catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns in six games this season.

He had never played a regular-season game until this season when he saw action on 54 offensive snaps and 68 on special teams.

