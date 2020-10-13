Chiefs place FB Anthony Sherman on Reserve/COVID-19 list
Following the team’s Week 5 game against the Raiders, the Chiefs have placed fullback Anthony Sherman on the reserve/COVID-19 list according to the NFL’s official transaction report. Sherman only played two snaps on offense during the Week 5 game, but he did play 22 snaps on special teams. Sherman becomes the second player on the list, joining practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu, who tested positive for the virus and went on the list ahead of Week 4. Remember, this doesn’t necessarily mean that Sherman has tested positive for the virus. Players can be placed on the list after exposure to someone who has tested positive.