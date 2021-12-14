Chiefs place DT Chris Jones in COVID-19 protocol

Broncos Chiefs Football Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs was placed in the COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, one day after wide receiver Josh Gordon was added to the list and two days after a win over the Raiders.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid wasn't sure whether either player will be available when the AFC West-leading Chiefs visit the Chargers on Thursday night. Los Angeles is a game back in the division and has already beaten Kansas City once.

If a player is vaccinated and tests positive, he needs two negative tests taken 24 hours apart to return to the team. And assuming they fall into that category, Gordon and Jones could conceivably be cleared by Thursday night.

The NFL sent a memo to teams Monday, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, that announced vaccinated coaches, front-office staff and team personnel would need to receive a booster shot by Dec. 27. The memo said the decision was made due to “the increased prevalence of the virus in our communities.”



