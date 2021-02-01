Chiefs place Demarcus Robinson, Daniel Kilgore on COVID-19 list

If the Super Bowl had been played on Sunday, with only one week between the conference championship and the NFL title game, it would have happened without a single COVID-19 issue. As the final approach to Super Bowl LV begins, the pandemic has reared its ugly head.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Chiefs have placed receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore on the COVID-19 reserve list. The good news is that the designation happened because of close contact with a person who has the virus, and not a positive test.

But they could become positive test results, with the passage of time.

Neither are starters, but Robinson has a knack for making key catches in key spots, coming off the bench.

It’s not know why or how the close contact occurred for Kilgore and Robinson. Both Super Bowl teams had ever reason to ensure that no players, coaches, or essential staff would be exposed to anyone with COVID-19. When it’s literally everywhere, however, that’s an impossibility.

