It was reported on Monday that Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire would be out for a bit with his MCL sprain.

Kansas City has made a roster move so that the timeframe is at least three weeks.

The Chiefs placed Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve, one of several Tuesday moves for the 2-3 club.

Edwards-Helaire i njured his eft knee during the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Bills. He exited the field and was soon after ruled out for the contest.

The Chiefs also announced that they’ve waived receiver Daurice Fountain, who had not appeared in a game for the team in 2021.

With Joe Thuney also dealing with a broken hand, the Chiefs signed running back Derrick Gore and offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho to the 53-man roster.

Kansas City has an opportunity for a get-right game against Washington in Week Six.

Chiefs place Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk