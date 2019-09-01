Chiefs place Chad Henne on IR, re-sign Jeff Allen

The Chiefs placed backup quarterback Chad Henne on injured reserve Sunday, the team announced. Henne will undergo surgery on his fractured ankle Tuesday.

The Chiefs signed Matt Moore last week to backup Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City also announced it re-signed offensive guard Jeff Allen. The team released him Saturday.

He signed with the Chiefs on Aug. 19, which marked his third stint with the team. The Chiefs drafted him in the second round in 2012.

Allen left for the Texans in free agency in 2016 before returning at midseason in 2018.

He has 66 career starts, including four last season.

The Chiefs cut linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu in a corresponding move.

Kansas City also announced several practice squad signings: Receiver Jody Fortson, tight end Nick Keizer, running back Marcus Marshall, center James Murray, quarterback Kyle Shurmur and receiver Cody Thompson.