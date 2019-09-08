Chiefs pick up where they left off last season, scoring quickly

Well, that didn’t take long.

The Jaguars held the Chiefs to 7 yards on the first two downs . . . and then Kansas City went 68 yards for a touchdown.

Sammy Watkins caught a short pass from Patrick Mahomes and took it to the house.

It came only 1:36 into the game as the Chiefs have picked up right where they left off last season as the league’s top offense.

Watkins had 40 catches for 519 yards and three touchdowns last season with a long play of 60 yards. So he and the Chiefs are off to a good start.