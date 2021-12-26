The Chiefs’ fast start didn’t end with Clyde Edwards-Helaire‘s touchdown run at the end of their first drive.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward celebrated his return from the COVID-19 reserve list by picking off Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger‘s pass on the first play of the ensuing drive and the Chiefs were back in business near midfield. It’s the 10th straight game with an interception for the Chiefs and they were back in the end zone six plays later.

Patrick Mahomes hit Byron Pringle for 19 yards on a third down and then avoided disaster when Alex Highsmith‘s forced fumble wound up in guard Joe Thuney‘s mitts. Mahomes then found running back Darrell Williams for 18 yards to set up a five-yard touchdown pass to Pringle.

It’s now 14-0 Chiefs with just over a minute to go in the first quarter and the Steelers need to find some momentum if they’re going to avoid a blowout loss.

Chiefs pick off Ben Roethlisberger, go up 14-0 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk