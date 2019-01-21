Chiefs will pick 29th, Packers 30th in 2019 NFL Draft

The Saints pushed the cost of Marcus Davenport away, almost as far as they could have.

With yesterday’s conference championship games in the books, most of the 2019 NFL Draft order is now known.

The Chiefs will pick 29th overall after losing to the Patriots, and the Packers own the 30th spot, after last year’s trade with the Saints (who fell to the Rams last night).

The Saints gave up the pick in the move up to get Davenport this year. The pass-rushing project from Texas-San Antonio had 4.5 sacks (with only 0.5 of them coming after Halloween) and a forced fumble this season, and they’re obviously going to need more from him in the future to justify the pick. He had four total tackles in the postseason, including one for a loss and a quarterback hit.

The Packers also pick 12th overall for their own work this year.

The loser of the Super Bowl will slide into the 31st spot, and the winner will own the last pick in the first round.

Here’s a look at the draft order as it stands after the conference championship games:

1. Cardinals 3-13

2. 49ers 4-12

3. Jets 4-12

4. Raiders 4-12

5. Buccaneers 5-11

6. Giants 5-11

7. Jaguars 5-11

8. Lions 6-10

9. Broncos 6-10

10. Bills 6-10

11. Bengals 6-10

12. Packers 6-9-1

13. Dolphins 7-9

14. Falcons 7-9

15. Washington 7-9

16. Panthers 7-9

17. Browns 7-8-1

18 Vikings 8-7-1

19. Titans 9-7

20. Steelers 9-6-1

21. Seahawks 10-6

22. Ravens 10-6

23. Texans 11-5

24. Raiders (via Bears 12-4)

25. Eagles 9-7

26. Colts 10-6

27. Raiders (via Cowboys 10-6)

28. Chargers 12-4

29. Chiefs 12-4

30. Packers (via Saints 13-3)