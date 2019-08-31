Chiefs will “take a peek” at LeSean McCoy

The Chiefs don’t have Kareem Hunt anymore.

The Chiefs are either ready to hand Damien Williams the ball as their lead running back or they are planning to have a running back by committee, depending on the day. Andy Reid said earlier this month the Chiefs will have “a kind of running back-by-committee deal.”

They traded Carlos Hyde to the Texans, leaving them with rookie Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams behind Damien Williams.

With LeSean McCoy‘s release, he would seem a fit for the Chiefs considering his history with Reid. He played his first four seasons for Reid in Philadelphia.

So it was no surprise that Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said the team would “take a peek” at the veteran running back.

“We play a lot of common opponents and got to see him on tape, and he’s still a talented player and does a lot of great things in the pass game,’’ Veach said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “I’m sure he’s a guy we’ll take a peek at and we kind of have a rapport with.’’

McCoy rushed for only 514 yards in 14 games last season, averaging 3.2 yards a carry.