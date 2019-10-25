Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes will not play vs. Packers

The Kansas City Chiefs will play it safe and keep quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the sideline on Sunday.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid says Patrick Mahomes won’t play Sunday. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) October 25, 2019

The Chiefs (5-2) are hosting the Green Bay Packers (6-1).

Mahomes suffered a dislocated kneecap on a quarterback sneak eight days ago during a Thursday night game in Denver. Despite an expected three-game recovery period, the reigning MVP practiced this week and was never fully ruled out until Friday — though it was likely he’d miss the game.

"He just wasn't ready," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said, via NFL.com. "He needs a little bit of time here."

While Mahomes missing time is a hit to both the Chiefs and the NFL, it’s viewed as a “best-case scenario.” The 24-year-old, who went into the mid-week game already banged up with ankle issues, appeared to have his kneecap popped back into place on the field and needed assistance to walk off. It could have been a fracture or a dislocation that required surgery and kept him out all season.

Instead, Mahomes will take a midseason break and the Chiefs (5-2) will protect their season, and future with their star, as best they can. They have a cushion in the AFC West ahead of the Oakland Raiders (3-3), Denver Broncos (2-5) and Los Angeles Chargers (2-5). The Chiefs play the Vikings and Titans in Weeks 9 and 10, respectively.

Veteran Matt Moore will lead the offense. He went 10-of-19 for 117 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions in relief of Mahomes in the Chiefs’ win.

As expected, Patrick Mahomes will not play against the Green Bay Packers. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

