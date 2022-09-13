Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes on why he made a point on of getting Isiah Pacheco’s TD football

When it’s the back half of the seventh round of the NFL Draft, it’s fair to question whether you will hear your name called.

But Isiah Pacheco’s faith was rewarded in the spring because he was taken by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 251st overall pick in the draft (out of 262). Despite being a long shot in the eyes of many to make the Chiefs roster, he was on the 53-man roster for Sunday’s season opener.

And in the fourth quarter, Pacheco scored his first career touchdown on a 3-yard run in the Chiefs’ 44-21 win over the Cardinals. Pacheco was a tad excited about the big moment and fired the ball at the wall behind the end zone. Then he celebrated with teammates.

That’s when quarterback Patrick Mahomes sprang into action. He made a point of getting the football so Pacheco would have the keepsake.

During his weekly interview on KCSP (610 AM), Mahomes was asked by Carrington Harrison about getting the ball for his teammate.

“I remember I got my first ball,” Mahomes said. “I can’t remember who gave me my first touchdown ball, but I remember getting that. That’s something I will keep it my entire life, and so I always think about when those guys (score) the first touchdown either for the Chiefs or for their first touchdown of their career, I always wait that football to them.

“He got all hyped and threw it at the wall and I’m like, ‘Man if you thrown that thing into the stands, it would have been a lot harder to get.’ So I’m glad he kept it in the field of play and I was able to get that football for him.”

Mahomes said the football from his first NFL touchdown is in his basement along with other keepsakes from his career.

Harrison then asked which football Mahomes treasures most from his career.

“I have two from the Super Bowl,” Mahomes said. “I have the one from when I ran it in and then I have the football from, I don’t know if you remember when I threw the ball away on that last play. I made Mecole (Hardman) go down there and catch it. And he wasn’t even in the game. I threw it to him on the sideline. I kept that one. That’ll be one I’ll always keep forever.”

Mahomes feels fine

During Sunday’s win at Arizona, Mahomes’ left wrist was taped after he threw the first of his five touchdown passes. He was asked about that on Monday.

“It’s good. It feels better today than yesterday,” Mahomes said. “It’s something that will linger for maybe like a week or whatever, but the way it’s feeling today, it should be fine here soon. So it’ll be a little sore I’m sure for the game Thursday, but I’ll be fine. I mean, I’ve played through worse.”