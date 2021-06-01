Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes welcomes challenge if Aaron Rodgers were traded to an AFC West team

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
There are plenty of great sound bites coming from Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes from the “15 and the Mahomies Aloha Golf Classic” this past weekend.

First, Mahomes set a lofty goal for himself and his team. Now, he’s weighing in on one of the hottest topics around the NFL, which is the potential trade of 2020 league MVP Aaron Rodgers. The relationship between the Green Bay Packers and the 37-year-old QB has grown sour because of how the front office has handled things in recent years. From the drafting of Jordan Love to the release of Jake Kumerow, Rodgers feels like he hasn’t been looped in enough on the plan.

One of the potential trade destinations floated for Rodgers has been the Denver Broncos. Another has been the Las Vegas Raiders. When prompted by Kayla Nicole about the potential of Rodgers coming for the AFC West, Mahomes’ answer might leave some fans surprised.

“I mean, obviously, it would be awesome to have that challenge two times a year, every single year,” Mahomes said. “It would be a great opportunity. He’s a heck of a football player. He’s been doing it for a long time that I’ve watched play and learned a lot from. If he came to the AFC West, it would make it a little tougher for us, but we’re up for the challenge.”

You know how the old adage goes: “If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best.”

Well, this seems like one of those cases for Mahomes. He’s never been one to back down or shy away from a challenge and that won’t change if one of the top quarterbacks in the league is traded to his division.

Mahomes is familiar with Rodgers on a personal level because they’ve filmed State Farm commercials together, but they’ve never played each other during Mahomes’ three years in the league as a starter. They had a chance to face off back in 2019, but Mahomes’ knee injury kept him out of the game. Whether Rodgers stays put in Green Bay or is traded to an AFC West team, it seems likely that we’ll finally see a matchup between the two talented quarterbacks in 2021.

List

6 AFC West stories from last week for Chiefs fans to know

