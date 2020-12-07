Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce had perfect responses to Tyreek Hill’s would-be touchdown

Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill made an amazing touchdown grab on Sunday night, but it didn’t count. Officials didn’t call it a touchdown and no one caught the replay in time to challenge the play. Just like that, one of the most miraculous plays of the 2020 NFL season ceased to exist.

As it turns out, Patrick Mahomes was just as confused about Hill’s would-be touchdown as everyone else. However, when the dust settled, he had a great response that he shared with Hill.

“I didn’t realize until after they showed the replay and we had already punted,” Mahomes told reporters on Sunday night. “So, I told Tyreek in the locker room I said, ‘Man, you’re so good at receiver you don’t even know when you catch touchdowns these days.’”

Hill and Mahomes have combined for some incredible plays over the past three seasons. Hill has become quite the receiver in the process, but to be so good that you don’t even know when you catch touchdown passes, that’s a little silly. Obviously, spirits were high after a win and the response to this play would have been much different if the outcome of the game were different.

Travis Kelce, after having a historic day himself, was really awestruck by the whole thing. Not so much the circumstances that led to the catch not being called a touchdown, but the fact that Hill actually caught the pass. For him, it was another reminder of the incredible talent that Hill is.

“That was unbelievable,” Kelce said. “I forgot about that play, golly. I mean, what an amazing catch, right? To be on the same page as your quarterback, knowing that it’s Cover 0 and he put the ball right where it needed to be. To have a guy like Tyreek Hill, I mean, the most deadliest weapon that I’ve ever seen play this game. I stand behind that every single week. He’s good for big plays throughout the entire game and you have to account for that. Obviously, it makes my job and everybody else’s job on the field easier. I wish we would have had an extra tick to throw a red flag or try and challenge that because that guy is unbelievable, man.”

That’s some high praise for Hill from his teammate Kelce, who now is No. 2 in the NFL in receiving yards behind Seahawks wideout D.K. Metcalf. Hill is just behind Kelce in third place with 1,021 receiving yards on the year.

Hill has now caught a total of 13 touchdowns on the season. This marks his first game without a touchdown since Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills. He needs just three touchdown catches in the final four weeks of the season to break the franchise record for touchdown catches in a single season. It’s a shame that he was unable to wrangle this one, but that just means he’ll have to work a little bit harder against the Miami Dolphins in Week 14.

