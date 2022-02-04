Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce stayed late to sign autographs after Pro Bowl practice

Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce participated in their first 2022 Pro Bowl practice with the rest of the AFC team on Thursday.

Traditionally, after practice is over, players go take the opportunity to mingle with the fans and sign autographs. Mahomes and Kelce were extremely popular, and they took every bit of time possible to interact and sign autographs for Chiefs Kingdom.

Radio host Arash Markazi caught a video of Mahomes and Kelce staying late with fans after practice. He says they were the last ones to leave the field before the NFC team arrived at the practice field for their practice.

Check it out:

Long after the AFC was done practicing for the Pro Bowl today in Las Vegas, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce stayed to sign autographs for the fans. They were the last ones to leave the field before the NFC arrived for their practice session. pic.twitter.com/TamhheowC8 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 3, 2022

“Patrick, Patrick,” the crowd chants as Mahomes signs autographs. Then you can hear a “Kelce, Kelce” chant break out. Cheers break out for the two Chiefs stars as they head off the field.

The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t allow for interaction with fans during training camp this past summer, so this was really the first time in a while that Mahomes and Kelce had an opportunity to sign autographs and interact with the fans like this. While fans may be quick to dismiss that Pro Bowl, this is a reminder of why players like Mahomes and Kelce are happy to participate.

