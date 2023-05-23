Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes sits atop PFF’s QB rankings for 2023

Pro Football Focus has come a long way when it comes to their view of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. It wasn’t long ago that the Chiefs Kingdom was up in arms at PFF’s grading system reflecting poorly on the team’s star player. Now, that same grading system is recognizing Mahomes as the best-of-the-best at the position.

Sam Monson recently revealed PFF’s quarterback rankings for all 32 NFL teams heading into the 2023 NFL season. Fresh off of an MVP campaign in 2022, where he also won Super Bowl LVII and Super Bowl MVP, Mahomes sits rightfully atop PFF’s ranking at the No. 1 spot.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s what Monson had to say:

Mahomes is the standard by which all NFL quarterbacks are now measured. With Manning and Brady now names of the past, Mahomes is the new benchmark pushing the boundaries of what we have seen previously. Since coming into the league, he has 191 big-time throws including the postseason, the most in the NFL. He has also passed for 8.1 yards per attempt, a figure only quarterbacks playing for Kyle Shanahan have surpassed over the same span.

Let’s not forget that Mahomes is also one of the most elusive QBs in the NFL, with only 10.1% of pressures turning into sacks per PFF.

What makes Mahomes’ placement that much more impressive is that he’s tasked with going up against a gauntlet of quarterback matchups in the AFC every year. Bills QB Josh Allen, Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Chargers QB Justin Herbert and Jets QB Aaron Rodgers rounding out the top 5 quarterbacks in the NFL in PFF’s ranking.

Advertisement

More News!

NFL owners approve new fair catch rule on kickoffs for 2023 Locations for next three Super Bowls officially revealed Chiefs' 90-man offseason roster by jersey number

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire