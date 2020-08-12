Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes says he can hit 80-plus yards in throw-off with Bills QB Josh Allen

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is confident in his arm strength and ability to throw it deep.

Recently, discussions have reemerged about a potential throw-off between Mahomes and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen. Just a week ago, Allen told NFL Network’s Good Morning Football crew that he was up for a throw-off between him and Mahomes. Talking to Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on FS1’s “Undisputed”, Mahomes revealed how far he believed he could sling it in a throwing competition with Allen.

“I think if I’m in a throw-off, in that situation, I’m going to throw it 80-plus yards,” Mahomes said. “I know I’m going to put that up there. I know that Josh Allen has got an arm too, he can chuck it out there as well. If he can beat 80-83 yards then he can beat me, but I’m going to put it out there, I promise you that.”

It’s not shocking that Mahomes thinks he can hit 80-plus yards. Super Bowl LIV’s “2-3 Jet Chip Wasp” was 51.7 yards in the air. The precursor to that play in the 2018 preseason was nearly 70 yards in the air. Imagine what Mahomes can do with his arm when he doesn’t have a pass rush to worry about.

As for when a throw-off between Mahomes and Allen might actually take place, fans could be waiting a bit to see that happen.

“I know that we kind of talked about it before,” Mahomes said. “Obviously a different offseason because of this last offseason. We might get something to happen in these future offseason’s for sure.”

So, if a throw-off is happening between Allen and Mahomes, it won’t be coming until, at earliest, after the 2020 NFL season. Before that, the two quarterbacks will meet on the football field for the first time when the Chiefs go to Buffalo in Week 6.