Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes roasted Bills’ Josh Allen with playoff comment at The Match

Sure, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Bills’ Josh Allen are teammates at The Match golf event, but this was too good of an opportunity to let it pass.

During a group interview Wednesday before Mahomes and Allen took on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, the quartet of stars answered random questions.

Mahomes was asked about Allen.

“Josh’s biggest fear,” Mahomes said, and then he scratched his chin. “A coin toss.”

That reference to January’s AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium drew a mix of laughs and groans. As you may recall, the Chiefs kicked a field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter to pull even with Buffalo.

The Chiefs won the coin toss and scored a touchdown on the opening drive of overtime, to beat Allen and Bills 42-36.

This was a funny response from Mahomes, and even Allen had a laugh.