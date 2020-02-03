Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes receives congrats from Tom Brady after Super Bowl win

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes no doubt received many congratulatory messages after beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night, and that includes one from the greatest player in NFL history.

Mahomes posted a video to his Instagram on Monday that showed he and the Chiefs overcoming setbacks over the last few years, and it concluded with him hoisting the Lombardi Trophy as Super Bowl MVP.

The video drew many replies in the comment section, and one of them was written by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Check out Brady's message in the photo below.

There's clearly plenty of mutual respect between Mahomes and Brady. One example of that was when Brady sought out Mahomes after the Patriots beat the Chiefs in last season's AFC Championship Game so he could talk to the young quarterback. Brady also gave Mahomes a shoutout in an Instagram story video last summer.

The Patriots and Chiefs have developed a nice little rivalry in recent years. They have squared off five times (Mahomes started the last three of those meetings) since the start of the 2016 season, with the Patriots owning a 3-2 record (2-0 in the playoffs, 2-1 vs. Mahomes) over that span. The Patriots are scheduled to play the Chiefs again during the 2020 regular season. So, if the 42-year-old quarterback does return to New England, we could get at least one more Brady vs. Mahomes showdown at Arrowhead Stadium, and that would be a real treat for football fans everywhere.

