Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes ready for 'heck of a challenge' vs. 49ers' defense

Mahomes expecting 'heck of a challenge' from 49ers' defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Patrick Mahomes knows exactly what to expect as his Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face the 49ers for the first time since Super Bowl LIV this weekend.

Because just like the 2019 NFL season, San Francisco is fueled by its elite defense. And on Sunday, the unit will look to pounce on a Chiefs offense fresh off a heartbreaking Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

“I think you just have to come to work,” Mahomes told reporters Wednesday of how his team can move forward after suffering their second loss of the season. “We have a heck of a challenge this week against the 49ers, one of, if not the best, defenses in the league.

“So as an offense, we have to know that we’re going to have to take advantage of every day. We’re going to have to practice great, watch film great so we can put ourselves in the best position to have some success on the field.”

It has been nearly 1,000 days since the Chiefs defeated San Francisco at Hard Rock Stadium, but Mahomes remembers plenty. Mainly, a 49ers defense that held Kansas City to just 10 points through three quarters.

Of course, things changed in the fourth, but Mahomes still knows what San Francisco’s core group of defenders is capable of.

“Even looking back on that game and that team, still a great football team,” Mahomes said. “A lot of that team is still there, and they’ve stayed together and they’ve gotten better and better.

“So I understand that it’s going to be a challenge because I’ve played against them before and know how many great players they have on that defense.”

The 49ers’ defense ranked second in the NFL in yards allowed and first in passing yards allowed during the 2019 season with a unit that included Arik Armstead, Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw and Nick Bosa.

While injuries have plagued the group so far this season, they still are first in the league in yards allowed per game and second in points allowed per game.

Bosa, now in his fourth NFL campaign, is one of the team’s defensive stalwarts bit by the injury bug this season, but Mahomes is prepared for the challenge should the defensive end play on Sunday.

The quarterback laughed as he was asked how important it is to be aware of Bosa on the field.

“Very important,” Mahomes said. “That dude is a monster out there. Does everything well, but obviously extremely good at rushing the passer with power, with speed, so it’s someone you have to account for on every single snap.”

RELATED: 49ers overreactions: Shanahan's play-calling holding team back?

Bosa, who has been dealing with a groin injury and did not play against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6, was a limited participant in 49ers practice on Wednesday.

But regardless of whether or not the defensive lineman rejoins his teammates on the field Sunday, Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense certainly will have their work cut out for them.

