Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes proud to be part of first Super Bowl with two Black QBs

We are just under two weeks away from Super Bowl LVII as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to battle the Philadelphia Eagles.

The game will feature top seeds from both conferences and, for the first time in league history, two Black starting quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will make history when they step onto the field in Arizona—a special moment considering the strides the position and league have taken to improve diversity.

The two MVP candidates share more than those accolades as the carry-on legacy started by Super Bowl quarterback Doug Williams who was the first Black quarterback to start in the game. Thirty-five years since Williams led the Washington Redskins in a winning effort defeating the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl.

Speaking to Carrington Harrison on 610 Sports Radio show “The Drive” during his weekly check-in, Mahomes opened up about the cultural impact of the game and the history of the Black quarterback.

“I am proud. We came a long way,” said Mahomes. “As I’ve gotten into the NFL and learned more about the history of the Black quarterback, I’m happy that we’re going to be on this stage. It couldn’t be against a better guy than Jalen Hurts… I’m glad that we’re going to be able to represent the Black quarterback in the biggest game of them all.”

Mahomes hopes to win his second Super Bowl and MVP award adding an extra homage to Williams’ accomplishment in Super Bowl XXII.

